Look away, Mbappe! Messi cracks up as fan throws him Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy on Argentina bus tour

Lionel Messi burst out laughing after being thrown a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy during Argentina's World Cup victory parade.

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi have been enjoying a bus tour on the streets of Buenos Aires to show off their World Cup trophy. Messi has obviously been in good spirits as he's finally achieved his World Cup dream after beating Kylian Mbappe's France in the final. Argentina fans were also in good humour too, chucking Messi a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy which made the captain burst out laughing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's often been remarked that Messi's Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe bears more than a passing resemblance to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle character Donatello. Messi clearly saw the funny side after being handed the toy, but will Mbappe?

WHAT NEXT? Messi and Mbappe are due to be reunited once more at PSG after the World Cup.