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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Mbappé: I’ve never met a Moroccan like Hakimi… and he couldn’t understand me when we first met

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Mbappé recounted the details of their first meeting

French star Kylian Mbappé revealed a funny behind-the-scenes story involving his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi during a podcast in which they appeared together on Thursday.

The Real Madrid forward noted that Hakimi did not speak a word of French when he first joined the Parisian side.

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Mbappé recounted the details of the conversation they had when the Moroccan international first joined Saint-Germain, saying: “I’d never met a Moroccan born in Spain before (laughs). Before meeting him, I couldn’t have imagined it.”

He continued: “The important thing is, our manager Pochettino told me: ‘Listen, Hakimi is your age, you’ll get on well, try to integrate him into the team.’ I told him: ‘Yes, I’ll do that.’ And I did actually get in touch with him a bit.”

The Real Madrid star added: “I said to Hakimi: ‘Welcome to Paris Saint-Germain… How are you? If you need anything, I’m here.’ And he looked at me like this…”

During his remarks, Mbappé mimicked Hakimi’s silent, puzzled look at the time, which made those present laugh, prompting the presenter to turn to Hakimi and ask: “Didn’t you understand a thing? Didn’t you say a word?” The Moroccan star replied with a laugh, confirming the story’s accuracy by saying: “No, nothing at all.”

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