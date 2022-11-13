Mbappe warned about defensive obligations with France despite being given ‘freedom’ by Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe will be given “freedom” to express himself with France, but he has also been warned about “defensive obligations” by Didier Deschamps.

Claimed a global crown in 2018

Now one of the best in the world

Must work hard for collective cause

WHAT HAPPENED? Les Bleus will be hoping that a superstar from their 2018 World Cup-winning campaign is not required to do too much tracking back when they seek to defend a prestigious global crown in Qatar. Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe will be the man looked to for inspiration in the final third of the field, having kicked on from being named Young Player of the Tournament four years ago, but he has been reminded that he must do his bit for the collective cause and cannot play for himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: France boss Deschamps has told Telefoot of the approach he will take when sending Mbappe in search of more major honours: “He’s a forward who needs freedom. I will give him that freedom. But he will have defensive obligations, less than all the other players behind him, midfielders and defenders. But at the highest level, we can’t afford to lose a player when we don’t have the ball.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe hit four goals at the 2018 World Cup, including one in a 4-2 final triumph over Croatia, with that success coming at the end of his first season at Parc des Princes. He is now up to 189 efforts for PSG through just 236 appearances and is widely recognised as one of the best players on the planet.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? France will open the defence of their World Cup title against Australia on November 22, before going on to face Denmark and Tunisia in their other Group D fixtures.