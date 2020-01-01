Mbappe concern for Tuchel as PSG's injury list mounts & January transfer talk starts

The Ligue 1 champions could be without as many as 11 players against Strasbourg, with a World Cup-winning striker's status unclear for the fixture

Kylian Mbappe's fitness struggles are causing a headache for Thomas Tuchel ahead of injury-hit 's clash with on Wednesday.

The rapid France striker has been struggling with his left adductors since PSG defeated Lorient 2-0 last week and his status to feature against Strasbourg remains in doubt.

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa (both hamstring) and Alessandro Florenzi (ankle) have added to a PSG injury list that sits at 10 players, while the absence of Mbappe would make it 11.

More teams

Asked at a pre-match news conference how he plans to manage the situation, head coach Tuchel replied: "I don't know what to do for tomorrow, I haven't decided yet in terms of who is going to play.

"Some guys are at risk with their injuries, I haven't decided yet, I still need to talk to the doctor and to the physio about players and wait for the training session later."

With a lengthy list of absentees and the January transfer window just around the corner, Tuchel was asked if the situation will enhance the need for reinforcements.

"The situation is as it is right now, we don't know what we will do in the transfer window, I haven't thought about it too much to be honest," he replied.

"We always need to adapt to the current situation, we had a spell in the and the group phase was difficult, I couldn't think about anything else.

"The most important thing is to have fewer injuries. That's my focus right now."

With Mbappe doubtful and Tuchel down to the bare bones, international Julian Draxler could get an opportunity to impress.

“We really need all of the players and it really is too much for us with the injuries this season,” Tuchel added.

Article continues below

“Maybe it will be important for Julian to start. Is it very likely? I don't know but maybe it's necessary with all the injuries.”

Moise Kean is another forward that PSG will look to for inspiration, with Tuchel saying of the loanee: “Speed, physically - that's what he brings. That's what we need in some matches.

“He's very humble, He knows his role in the team, he's always ready to work hard and fight. He's always ready to defend also.”