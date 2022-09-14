Mbappe says winning Champions League with PSG would be more special than at any other club

Kylian Mbappe feels that it would be best and more special to win the Champions League with PSG rather than at any other club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international reflected on his Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona at the Round of 16 stage in 2020-21 and opined that it was a key moment in his career that helped him to reach the next level. Despite being in scintillating form in that season, he could not guide PSG to the coveted European trophy and wants to achieve that milestone with the capital-based outfit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I went from being a good player to being a very good player. That night I managed to score a hat-trick at Camp Nou, it was something special and frankly I was proud because I had to play with a lot of personality, as I always say," he stated to the official club handle.

"It would be special to win here in Paris. Winning the Champions League, wherever you are and whatever you do, is winning the Champions League. But of course, for me, winning it in Paris would be the best," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Winning the Champions League happens to be the top priority for PSG and the Ligue 1 outfit managed to convince Mbappe to commit to fresh terms through to 2025 to help fulfil that objective, despite being heavily linked to Real Madrid. However, the World Cup winner told the New York Times when asked about his links to Real: “You never know what is going to happen. I've never been there but it seems like it's my house or something.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Parisians got off to a winning start against Juventus in this edition of Champions League and would like to maintain their form when they face Maccabi Haifa next on Wednesday.