Where to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for a lively basketball night as the Mavericks welcome the Milwaukee Bucks. The home side will try to spark some energy, while Milwaukee arrives with a cool and methodical approach led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Head coach Jason Kidd likely breathed a sigh of relief after Saturday’s result. Dallas snapped out of their early struggles with a 111-105 win on the road against Washington. The Mavericks now sit at 3-7 for the year, placing them fourth in the Southwest Division.

Milwaukee has started strong in the NBA Cup. The Bucks rolled past Chicago 126-110 on Friday, grabbing their sixth victory of the campaign. They move to 6-3 overall and hold third place in the Central Division.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Mavericks will face off against the Bucks in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mavericks and the Bucks live on KFAA-29, FDSN WI, MavsTV Stream, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

Dallas Mavericks team news

Naji Marshall stole the show for Dallas. He came off the bench and dropped 30 points in 31 minutes while also grabbing 8 rebounds. PJ Washington and Brandon Williams chipped in with 14 points each. Dallas brought intensity on both ends. They controlled the glass 51-44 and finished with 26 assists. The Mavericks attacked inside for 66 paint points. They also totaled 15 steals and 6 blocks, showing real defensive bite.

Dallas is putting up 106.5 points per game this season, which ranks last in the league. They are hitting 44.6 percent of their shots. The Mavericks average 43.9 rebounds and 23.8 assists per game. On defense, they are recording 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game, which sits inside the league’s top ten. The Mavericks dropped both meetings with Milwaukee last season with an average losing margin of 22.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in Milwaukee’s last outing. He recorded 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists. Myles Turner added 23 points and 8 rebounds. The Bucks won the battle on the boards 53-45 and scored 60 points in the paint. They also picked up 10 steals and 6 blocks.

Milwaukee is averaging 120.6 points per game, placing them inside the league’s top ten. They shoot 50.2 percent from the field, one of the best marks in the NBA. The Bucks average 42.2 rebounds and 26.7 assists each night. On defense, they are producing 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks. Milwaukee handled Dallas with ease last season, scoring 134.5 points per matchup and giving up only 112.0 in return.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Head-to-Head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/06/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Dallas Mavericks 137–107 03/02/25 NBA Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks 117–132 10/18/24 NBA Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks 109–84 02/04/24 NBA Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks 117–129 11/19/23 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Dallas Mavericks 132–125

More NBA news and coverage