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Despite possessing the most porous defence across Europe's top five leagues after a heavy defeat at Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino will prioritise signing a striker in January. Manchester United's summer gamble in attack has backfired due to injury, prompting the club to seek a reliable alternative ahead of the winter window.

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Pochettino ignores defence to prioritise January striker

Pochettino will focus on recruiting a new forward rather than strengthening United's leaky defence in the January transfer window. Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool left United with the most porous backline in any of Europe's top five leagues. Michael Carrick's successor received an immediate reality check at Anfield, with United entrenched in the relegation zone after 11 matches.

Despite those glaring defensive flaws, Pochettino views the opposite end of the pitch as an equal concern. The Red Devils opted against signing a forward during the summer window, a decision that has spectacularly backfired. The club's hierarchy now has just over a month to identify attacking reinforcements before trading resumes.

Injury crisis forces search for reliable forward

United's attacking woes stem from a nagging shin injury suffered by Benjamin Sesko. The 23-year-old Slovenia international showed promise after a difficult start following his £74 million move from RB Leipzig last season, yet he has managed just six appearances this term. With Sesko unlikely to return until the New Year at the earliest, Pochettino has alternated between Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha in central striking roles. Joshua Zirkzee remains largely untrusted to lead the line.

According to The Times, Pochettino will seek a "more reliable option" to cover for Zirkzee as soon as the January window opens. Securing a dependable focal point is now paramount to lifting United out of danger.

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Anfield humiliation exposes United's severe defensive frailties

Pochettino's decision to prioritise a striker comes despite a harrowing defensive display against Andoni Iraola's Liverpool side. The Argentine handed Matthijs de Ligt a surprise start, but the Netherlands international struggled against a lively attack while still returning from a long-term injury.

Matters worsened when Leny Yoro was sent off after just eight minutes at Anfield. Senior defenders Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot also failed to impress under relentless pressure. Even with his rearguard leaking goals at an alarming rate, Pochettino believes adding firepower is the most pressing task for his struggling squad.

Balogun eager for reunion with former USA boss

As United weigh up their winter targets, Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has emerged as a potential candidate. The former Arsenal forward is keen to reunite with Pochettino, having previously played under the Argentine during his tenure as USA head coach. United's recruitment team will spend the next month assessing whether Balogun or another target best fits Pochettino's immediate needs.