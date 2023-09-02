'Not enough to have quality' - Mauricio Pochettino explains what Chelsea are lacking after shock Nottingham Forest defeat

Chelsea slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting his team lack maturity.

Chelsea beaten at home

Nicolas Jackson misses a sitter

Pochettino says Blues should have won

WHAT HAPPENED? Anthony Elanga scored the only goal of the game as Forest beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The win leaves the Blues with just four points from their opening four games of the season, despite a summer of heavy investment. Pochettino feels that Chelsea have enough quality but need more maturity on the pitch if they are to improve.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In this type of game, I think it would help us to be more mature and to feel the competition. It is not enough to have quality but you need to compete in a different way to match their aggressivity, energy and desire," he told reporters.

"They didn't create many chances. We conceded because of our mistake. Disappointed because it was a game that should be a win but we need to be more clinical in front of the goal. We didn't score and that is why we didn't win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League now pauses for an international break, offering Chelsea a chance to regroup. However, injuries and international call-ups mean Pochettino will not have many players to work with over the next two weeks.

“I only have four players but I think it will be useful to recover some players, yes," he added. "I think nearly all my squad will be away so we will only have four or five. It will be useful to recover my players to have a more competitive squad to get the best results.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues return to action after the international break against Bournemouth in the Premier League.