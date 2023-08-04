Matteo Guendouzi's partner scares away burglars in attempted robbery at Marseille star's home

Matteo Guendouzi's partner reportedly scared away burglars during an attempted robbery at the Marseille star's home in Cassis.

According to La Provence, while Guendouzi was busy playing a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen at the Stade Velodrome, a group of burglars broke into his house at around 10:30 pm. Alerted by suspicious noises, his partner immediately called the Municipal police and also did enough to drive away the thieves.

There was, fortunately, no reported physical harm during the incident and everyone remains safe. However, a luxury Rolex watch, estimated to be nearly €200,000 (£172,000/$219,000) was stolen.

This is not the first incident of burglary at a footballer's house in France. Former Arsenal wing-back Sead Kolasinac was also a victim when he was busy playing a Coupe de France round of 32 tie against Stade Rennais with his partner and daughter inside the premises.

Article continues below

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner were also attacked and robbed at their Paris home, with burglars leaving with goods worth around €500,000.

Guendouzi will hope to overcome the shock as quickly as possible as he has a crucial UEFA Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos on Wednesday.