Matteo Guendouzi aims dig at Arsenal as he reflects on Lazio transfer after falling out with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Matteo Guendouzi has hit out at Arsenal while reflecting on Lazio transfer after bitter fallout with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Guendouzi left Arsenal after fallout with Arteta

Joined Lazio this summer

Claims to have received a better welcome at the Italian club

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old had to leave the Emirates permanently after he fell out of favour with Arsenal manager Arteta. He plied his trade for a year with Marseille and joined Lazio on loan on a one-year deal in the summer.

Guendouzi hailed the Lazio fans for their warmth and vowed to "pay them back with interest" while also slamming Arsenal for the lack of it.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The fans’ passion in this city is amazing," Guendouzi told Italian outlet Il Messaggero.

Article continues below

"I was welcomed warmly, like in Marseille, but more than at Arsenal. I will pay them (Lazio fans) back with interest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guendouzi's fortune at Arsenal took a downturn after a dispute with manager Arteta in June 2020, following his taunts toward Brighton players during a Premier League match regarding their wages. He was subsequently pushed down the pecking order and had to leave on loan to Hertha BSC in Berlin. Despite a successful spell in Germany, he was unable to secure a return to Arsenal under Arteta's management.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Guendouzi has had little trouble in settling down in his new surroundings and has made 12 appearances for Lazio. He will return to action in a Serie A encounter against Sassuolo on Saturday, whereas, Arsenal will take the Stamford Bridge pitch on the same day to take on Chelsea.