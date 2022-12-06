Matt Turner 'too good' to sit on Arsenal's bench and should be Premier League starting goalkeeper, USMNT legend Friedel claims

Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel thinks Matt Turner is wasted on the bench at Arsenal and should look for a move so he can play regularly.

Turner ever-present at World Cup

Friedel thinks he's too good for Arsenal's bench

USMNT 'keeper urged to leave Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner started all four of the USMNT's four games at the World Cup but will have to get used to life back on the bench when he returns to Arsenal. The stopper is behind first choice Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order and has been advised it might be time to look for a new club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If Chelsea aren’t choosing Christian Pulisic, then I think he should move elsewhere because he’s good enough to play somewhere," Friedel told Online Casino. "I think the same of Matt Turner, he should not be sitting on Arsenal’s bench although I’m not saying Mikel Arteta should start him ahead of Aaron Ramsdale who’s started well. I’m just saying he’s too good not to play football so he should find another club somewhere. I’ve been impressed with Matt Turner."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Friedel also said he thinks Turner has the quality to stay in the Premier League if he does decide to move on. "I would rather Turner had moved to a club where he was going to be number one because he’s good enough to be number one at a top club," he added. "If he doesn’t get his chance at Arsenal, who are top of the table with Aaron Ramsdale playing well, then he should go somewhere else to be number one. He’s good enough to be number one at a Premier League club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner left the New England Revolution in the summer to join Arsenal and has since said it was a "necessary risk" for his career. His only Arsenal appearances this season have come in the Europa League and he faces a tough challenge trying to force his way into the starting XI in north London.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners return to competitive action after the World Cup on December 26 against West Ham in the Premier League.