Matic happy to ‘do my job’ amid Man Utd exit talk

The Serbian midfielder has struggled for fitness and game time this season, but is giving little away when it comes to his future at Old Trafford

Nemanja Matic is giving little away when it comes to his future at , with the Serbian midfielder saying he is happy to “do my job” after seeing a rare outing for the Red Devils.

The 31-year-old took in just his seventh appearance of the 2019-20 campaign on Wednesday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eased past Colchester in the quarter-finals.

Injury struggles have held Matic back at times this season, but he has also found himself slipping down the pecking order.

A two-time Premier League title winner has started just two games in the English top-flight this term and has not figured at all in that competition since September 22.

That has led to speculation regarding a possible move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

giants are long-standing admirers of Matic and are said to be readying an approach for the New Year.

United, though, are yet to open an exit door and an experienced figure has offered no indication that he is preparing to push for a switch.

Matic told the club’s official website after taking in 90 minutes against Colchester: “Of course, when I'm on the field I always try to do my best, I always try to help the team. When I'm on the pitch, I'm happy and I will continue to do my job.

“We have to be more consistent in our games, but this is normal for a young team without experience.

“This is normal and I'm sure those young guys in our changing room - they are the future of Manchester United.”

It remains to be seen whether Matic forms any part of that future.

He could be in pastures new by the time United take in their next Carabao Cup clash – a derby date with arch-rivals on January 7.

For now, though, Matic is happy to have helped keep the Red Devils on course for major silverware.

Article continues below

He added, after seeing Solskjaer’s side net three times in the second half to see off League Two underdogs Colchester: “Yeah, we are happy to be in the semi of course, we knew that they were going to defend well and play their best.

“I think we played well most of the game. First half, we had complete control, we played round their box and we had chances to score. We scored the three goals in the second half. They made one great counterattack and, after that, we scored in the next action.

“I'm happy we're in the semi-final. Hopefully we can make a good game in the semi-final and go to the final, of course.”