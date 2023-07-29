'On another level' - Mateo Kovacic hails Pep Guardiola as 'the best coach in the world' after just two weeks of working with him following Chelsea exit

- Kovacic praises Pep Guardiola
- Hails him as the best in the world
- Joined Man City from Chelsea in the summer
WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder joined Man City from Chelsea for £25 million (€29m/$31m) this summer and has featured in the two friendly games the European champions have played thus far against Yokohama F Marinos and Bayern Munich.
Kovacic is loving working under Guardiola at City and suggested that the Spanish manager's ideas are on a different level.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the midfielder said, "I'm only here for two weeks now, but you can see straight away that he has great ideas. It is on another level. I think he is the best coach in the world."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic came as a like-for-like replacement of Ilkay Gundogan who left the club for Barcelona this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder appeared as a substitute in the club's 5-3 win over Yokohama F Marinos and featured in the starting lineup against Bayern Munich as the English champions beat them 2-1.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Sunday against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in Seoul.