Massive sinkhole opens up in pitch during Austria vs Denmark as surreal image goes viral & leaves Hojbjerg fuming

A UEFA Nations League encounter in Vienna certainly delivered plenty of headlines, although many of those were of the unwanted variety

Ralf Rangnick’s first home game in charge of the Austria national team proved to be an eventful occasion, with a massive sinkhole opening up at the end of a contest that was initially delayed by 90 minutes.

A UEFA Nations League encounter in Vienna saw kick-off pushed back due to a power outage which left supporters attempting to light the arena with their phones.

Once the game did get underway, Denmark ran out 2-1 victors on the night, but more unwanted headlines were made after the final whistle when it emerged that a giant crater had formed in the playing surface.

Watch: Sinkhole opens up at Austria vs Denmark match

The mysterious hole appeared as players were making their way off the field, with Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen proving just how deep the opening was as he stuck a leg inside it.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, who also represented Denmark during the game in question, was among those left less than impressed with goings-on in Vienna.

He said of the sinkhole, which summed up an evening in which little went right for Austrian hosts: “I have no idea what happened on this amateur level stage.”

What happened in the game?

Spurs star Hojbjerg broke the deadlock at the Ernst Happel Stadion with half an hour gone, with former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick brought back down to earth with a bump after opening his reign as Austria boss in a shock 3-0 victory over Croatia.

His team did draw level against Denmark with 20 minutes left on the clock, as Xaver Schlager found the target, but Jens Stryger Larsen was to have the final word as he curled home a spectacular winner five minutes from time.

Austria are due to play host to world champions France on Friday, with authorities and ground staff in Vienna adamant that the sinkhole issue has been resolved ahead of that encounter.

Further reading