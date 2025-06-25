'Massive result for MLS' - Dax McCarty, Taylor Twellman both hail Inter Miami for advancing in Club World Cup, say outcome 'exactly what naysayers needed to see'

The two analysts discussed the narrowing competitive gap between MLS clubs and European sides, based on CWC results

WHAT HAPPENED

Dax McCarty and Taylor Twellman, both former MLS players, say that Inter Miami's performances in the Club World Cup group stage underscore that the league's teams aren't far off from competing with European giants. Miami advanced to the CWC knockouts, while both LAFC and Seattle Sounders were eliminated.

"If we want to compare ourselves to the best in the world and we want to shoot for the stars and start competing regularly with teams from the best leagues in the world, then we have to start winning games like this," McCarty said on The Overlap US podcast, referencing Miami's CWC win over Porto. "Look if you want to put a marker in the ground and say ‘We can compete or we’re on the right trajectory to competing with these clubs' you have to win.

"And Inter Miami did that... when you talk about FC Porto, when you talk about the history of that team, the history of the Portuguese league and them dominating it, and competing in the Champions League, this is a massive result for MLS as a whole."

McCarty said Seattle won over some critics and fans with their performances, despite three losses.

“If Seattle plays like that in MLS play, with that amount of consistency and getting the performances they got out of players like Jackson Reagan, players like Christian and Obed Vargas," he said, "they’re going to not just easily make the playoffs but they will challenge Vancouver and LAFC for the first place in the West - and potentially the Supporter’s Shield still."

WHAT TAYLOR TWELLMAN SAID

Twellman, who had 30 caps for the USMNT, said that MLS clubs need to consistently beat Liga MX teams to prove the league is the best in North America.

“The most important thing MLS can do is be the best league on this continent,” Twellman said. “And in order to do so you’ve got to regularly beat Liga MX in the biggest games with the most pressure on them. The United States teams, the MLS teams have not done that.”

He did agree that Inter Miami’s showings against Porto and Palmieras in the CWC were impactful.

“I think this is a pivotal moment for MLS," he said. "and I think for Inter Miami, I think Javier Mascherano, I think Lionel Messi, I think Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez - and everyone knows it... the Commissioner is in that building, the owners are looking at it saying ‘We are now at the precipice where we can actually compete’.

"And I’m not going to sit here and be an idiot and a prisoner of the moment and say you’re going to win seven out of 10 games against Porto... [but] this is really interesting for me because it’s exactly what MLS needed to see and it’s exactly what the naysayers needed to see because the MLS teams, they’re not far off.”



THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Club World Cup has provided unprecedented direct comparisons between MLS sides and top global competition. The tactical approaches and competitive intensity shown by Miami and Seattle indicate systematic improvement rather than mere isolated results.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Inter Miami, having advanced from the group stages, will face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.