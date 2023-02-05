Mount's Chelsea future in doubt! Blues unwilling to treble England star's £80,000 per week wages

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea is in doubt, after the midfielder rejected a new contract that didn't match his wage demands.

Mount wants £80,000 weekly wages trebled

Other senior stars earning far more

Current contract ends summer 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? With Chelsea unwilling to treble Mount's £80,000 a week deal, talks regarding a new contract have broken down. With other senior players on much higher wages, Mount is reportedly unhappy with his current salary, and the disagreement casts doubt over his future, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international still has 18 months remaining on his current contract, so there's plenty of time for an agreement to be reached. However, with Chelsea splashing over £300 million on new players in January alone, Mount will be looking for a strong sign that he's integral to the club's future plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount won't be the only Blues player thinking about his role at the west London club. With seven players brought in during January, Potter has a bloated squad on his hands, and stiff competition for places is likely to leave some players unhappy. Recently, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all had to be omitted from the Blues' Champions League squad to make room for the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? For now, it looks like talks are off the table, but academy graduate Mount will be keen to sign a deal with his boyhood club, where he's played since the tender age of six.