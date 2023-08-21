Mason Greenwood next club: Man Utd attempting to find 'right solution' for departing striker - and he's unlikely to ever play for Red Devils again

Manchester United are attempting to find a club with the right environment for Mason Greenwood after announcing that he will leave Old Trafford.

United issued a statement on Monday, as did the player, confirming that he would be continuing his career away from Old Trafford. The announcement came after a fierce backlash to reported plans to bring him back to the club.

GOAL understands that United are now working with Greenwood and his family to find him a club with a suitable environment for him to play in, as he looks to continue his career.

United are in active discussions over the player's future, although it is unclear where he will move to. Serie A has been mooted previously as a possible destination, with Italian publication La Repubblica linking Greenwood with a move to Juventus.

United are also understood to deem it unlikely that Greenwood will ever play for the club again, even if he were to leave on a loan deal.

Greenwood was suspended by United in January 2022, when he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and domestic violence. He was charged in October, but the charges have since been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses and the discovery of new evidence.

United have now finished their own internal investigation and while they maintain that they are satisfied that Greenwood did not commit the crimes he was accused of, they have decided that the player cannot continue his career with the club.

It is unclear if United will receive a transfer fee if they attempt to sell Greenwood, or if they will settle his future by mutually terminating his contract. His current deal runs until 2025.

The transfer window closes in England on September 1, although it remains open for clubs in certain European countries - and globally, including in Saudi Arabia - for longer.