‘We have to be honest’ - Martin Odegaard admits Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are over after Brighton ‘disappointment’

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted his side's hopes of winning the Premier League title are over after they lost 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal collapsed at home in their third-to-last game of the season, with Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan on target for Brighton. The defeat leaves Arsenal four points behind leaders Manchester City with two games to go and Odegaard was honest about his team's fate after their latest upset.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah it feels like [the title is over]. It is going to be very difficult now we have to be honest. It is tough to take," he said to Sky Sports. "It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played, particularly in the second half, I don't know what happened to be honest. It feels like there is no hope now."

He added: "I don't think mentality was an issue. We were good going into the game but in the game was a different story and we have to accept it and learn from it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had been top of the Premier League for most of the season but have capitulated in recent weeks. Mikel Arteta's team were eight points clear at the beginning of April but have won just two of their last seven matches in the top-flight, losing two - including one to City - and drawing three. City, meanwhile, are on a run of 13 wins and one draw and are edging towards another title success.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest next Saturday before they finish off the campaign with a home game against Wolves on May 28. Defeat to Forest will hand City their third successive league title.