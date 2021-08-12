Martial offers fitness update after five months out at Man Utd

The France international forward has returned to action during pre-season and believes he can enjoy "a great season" in 2021-22

Anthony Martial has delivered a positive update on his fitness following a five-month absence at Manchester United, with the French forward confident that he can enjoy "a great season" in 2021-22.

The 25-year-old has returned to action for the Red Devils in pre-season, with an outing against Everton representing his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side since March 21.

An untimely injury picked up while away with his country on World Cup qualifying duty has forced Martial to take in a long road to recovery, as questions are asked of his future, but he is expecting to recapture top form and push for major honours at Old Trafford.

What has been said?

Martial has told United's official website when asked how he is feeling heading towards a Premier League season opener against Leeds on Saturday: "I am feeling a lot better after five long months.

"Getting back together with the team and training with them again, I really feel a great improvement. I am going to need a few more weeks to reach my top fitness levels, and I'm really happy just now to have made my return to training.

"To be honest, I was really happy to start [against Everton] after those long months without playing, it was tremendous to get back out there, especially with the fans and the win, brilliant.

"With the season I had last year, and the niggling injuries I had which prevented me from being at 100 per cent, I've since put in my best prep work, so as to be sure of coming back in the best form I can.

"And I hope I can get to my full fitness level as quickly as possible now, to set me up for a great season this time round.

"I hope to avoid injury, of course, and to be really ready and in top shape fitness-wise, to be able to have a great season, and win some trophies."

How has Martial fared for Man Utd?

Louis van Gaal bought into Martial's potential when luring him away from Monaco in the summer of 2015.

An impressive first campaign in England delivered 17 goals, including a stunning debut effort against Liverpool, and the expectation was that the France international would become a superstar in Manchester.

He has found the target on 78 occasions for United through 258 games, but has faced plenty of questions regarding his long-term value to the collective cause.

That is because Martial sees himself as a central striker and despite hitting 23 goals from that position in 2019-20, he faces fierce competition for that role from Edinson Cavani.

Injuries restricted him to just seven goals last season and marked improvement will be required if talk of interest from the likes of Inter is to be brought to a close and Solskjaer is to be convinced that another frontman is not required in his ranks.

