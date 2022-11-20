Martial apologises for angry training ground exchange with Man Utd youngster

Anthony Martial has reportedly apologised for a training ground confrontation with Manchester United youngster Dan Gore.

Strong tackle put in by teenager

French forward not happy

Ten Hag eager to avoid injuries

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French forward, who missed out on a place in his country’s World Cup squad, is said to have become embroiled in an angry exchange with his 18-year-old team-mate during a session overseen by Erik ten Hag at Carrington last week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gore – who joined the Red Devils from Burnley in the summer of 2021 - is reported to have put in a strong tackle on Martial, who lost his cool and saw an ambitious colleague refuse to back down as tempers boiled over and the pair had to be pulled apart.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Guardian reports that Martial has now said sorry for his actions, while Ten Hag has reminded Gore that there is no need to be quite so physical in training as United are eager to avoid suffering any untimely injuries that could have been avoided.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils, who are working with a small senior group during the World Cup break, will be back in competitive action during the week leading up to Christmas when facing Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup – with a couple of friendly dates against Cadiz and Real Betis to be taken in before then.