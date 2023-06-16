Jesse Marsch OUT of USMNT coaching search, agent confirms

Jesse Marsch's agent has confirmed that the former Leeds United manager will not be the next U.S. men's national team manager.

Marsch won't be USMNT boss

Federation has reportedly talked to multiple candidates

U.S. hoped to have a hire by end of summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch had been heavily linked to the job in recent months, having emerged as a frontrunner after departing Leeds earlier this year. He previously turned down approaches from Southampton and Leicester, lending further belief to the idea that he was interested in the USMNT job.

His agent, Ron Waxman, took to Twitter on Thursday, though, to confirm that Marsch is out of the running, saying: "Jesse Marsch will not be the next USMNT manager."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: New U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker, who previously interviewed Marsch at Southampton, has reportedly spoken to at least 10 potential candidates about the job. The federation has said that the aim is to have a coach in place this summer, with an announcement possibly imminent now with Marsch out of the race.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face Mexico on Thursday night in the Nations League semifinal with B.J. Callaghan taking charge as interim boss. Should they win, they'll take on Canada in the finale on Sunday night, while a loss would see the U.S. face Panama in the third-place match.

