'There is almost no better player in the world' - Ten Hag makes stunning Mbappe comparison with Rashford as France knock England out of World Cup

Manchester United star Erik ten Hag has compared Marcus Rashford to France superstar Kylian Mbappe after England were dumped out of World Cup.

The duo have impressed in Qatar

Mbappe could win it all (again)

Man United ace now going home

WHAT HAPPENED? While England have been knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage – losing 2-1 to France – there is plenty of reason to be proud of their efforts. In particular, Rashford can be pleased with his own displays in Qatar, leaving the tournament with three goals to his name.

WHAT THEY SAID: His club manager seems to have been impressed by the winger of late too, and has subsequently paid him a big compliment.

Ten Hag said: "From the first moment, I recognised huge potential. And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus's positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world.

"There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he (Rashford)'s getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ironically, Rashford could end up playing with Mbappe in the near future. Indeed, he has been linked with a summer move to PSG when his contract expires, with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently saying: "He’s another player who’s amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty



DID YOU KNOW: Despite scoring twice against Wales in England's last group game, Rashford only played 41 minutes of football after that point – spread across two substitute appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Amid such high praise, it seems likely that Ten Hag will be hoping his star winger will sign a new contract at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen if that will happen or not.