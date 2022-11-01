Did Marcos Alonso just steal Ansu Fati's goal for Barcelona?!

Dan Bernstein
|
Ansu Fati Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images
BarcelonaUEFA Champions LeagueVideoViktoria Plzeň vs BarcelonaViktoria PlzeňAnsu FatiMarcos Alonso

Barcelona full-back Marcos Alonso slammed in a ball that may have already been heading into the net during Tuesday's match vs Viktoria Plzen.

  • Ansu Fati's shot trickled past GK
  • Alonso shot into empty net
  • Unclear whether ball would have crossed line anyway

WHAT HAPPENED? Alonso, not typically stationed right in front of the target, took his rare opportunity to get on the scoresheet - even if it meant Fati wouldn't be credited with a goal. However, the forward will surely get plenty more opportunities to score in his young career. And Alonso, seeming to acknowledge the situation, gave Fati a big hug during the celebrations.

Alonso Barcelona 2022-23 - embed only Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona entered the match knowing they could not advance to the knockout stage. But Xavi's men are still trying to squeeze a positive from their last Champions League game of the campaign, and the sixth-minute combination of Fati and Alonso got them off to a strong start.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana have performed well in La Liga despite their Champions League struggles, and they will turn their attention there this weekend as they face Almeria.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

52799 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 33%Manchester City
  • 17%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
52799 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks