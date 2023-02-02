Marcel Sabitzer's Man Utd squad number confirmed as he's pictured in home shirt for first time & pulls off Cantona collar pose

Marcel Sabitzer has been pictured in a Manchester United shirt for the first time, with the Austrian breaking out his best Eric Cantona impression.

Austrian has joined Red Devils on loan

Deadline day deal done with Bayern Munich

Looking to make an immediate impression

WHAT HAPPENED? United, on the back of seeing Christian Eriksen ruled out for three months with an ankle injury, moved to bring in Austria international Sabitzer on a short-term loan deal on transfer deadline day. A transfer from Bayern Munich was pushed through as the January window started to swing shut, with the 28-year-old midfielder now looking to follow in illustrious footsteps at Old Trafford – with former French star Cantona clearly a source of inspiration to him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United boss Erik ten Hag has said of bringing Sabitzer on board: “I know the player already a long time from [RB] Salzburg. Especially from [RB] Leipzig. He performed fantastically, so I expect that he will do the same here. I think he has a great attitude; he is at the right age, and I am sure this opportunity will motivate him greatly and he will perform strongly for us.”

WHAT NEXT? With Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay all unavailable to United at present, Sabitzer will be hoping to make an immediate debut for the Red Devils when they take in a Premier League home date with Crystal Palace on Saturday. It has been confirmed that the Austrian will take on the No.15 shirt at Old Trafford - a jersey which has previously been filled by the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Nemanja Vidic.