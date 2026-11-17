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Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted he is ready to return to Amsterdam with a chest full of confidence. The Ajax star praised his side's tactical gegenpressing following a stunning 5-0 victory over the Netherlands.

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Statement victory in Berlin

Germany wrapped up their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign in sensational fashion, crushing the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion to claim top spot in Group A2. For Ajax goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the emphatic victory served as a massive psychological statement against their arch-rivals.

Despite a relatively quiet evening between the posts thanks to a suffocating high press, Ter Stegen played his part in a historic clean sheet that condemned the Oranje to their heaviest defeat of the century.

Praising the power of gegenpressing

Reflecting on the match in his post-match press interview, Ter Stegen highlighted how Germany's aggressive counter-pressing completely overwhelmed the Dutch build-up and created constant opportunities.

"We saw a truly fantastic game today. We had many moments where we were clearly better. We thoroughly deserved to win by this margin today," Ter Stegen stated.

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"In the first half, I think whenever we lost the ball, we pressed forward immediately, put the opponent under pressure, and as a result, we repeatedly opened up spaces to exploit after winning the ball back. Naturally, that always gives you the feeling: they can't get out right now."

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Daring to return to Amsterdam

With the international break concluded, the German shot-stopper faces a unique club reality as he prepares to head back to the Netherlands, where he currently plays his club football on loan at Eredivisie giants Ajax.

When asked if he dared to return to Amsterdam after routing the national team, Ter Stegen replied with a smile: "I hope so. It's nothing personal, after all. Still, it's always a special game for me. We must definitely remain humble and keep going in the exact same manner. That's the way forward. Nothing is given to us for free. We saw that today as well. We had an immense amount of energy on the pitch. Naturally, I'm returning to Amsterdam with a chest full of confidence."

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Building a hungry squad for the future

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals and the structural evolution of the national team under Jurgen Klopp, Ter Stegen emphasized that the hunger within the squad is driving their success.

"During the last training camp, which was quite long, we had two teams. The coach got a broad, general overview of the players at his disposal. In the end, I believe he selected the people he considered best for the moment during that camp," Ter Stegen explained.

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"Ultimately, football is a performance sport. Especially in the national team, we always need the best players. When you end up with a team that is willing, that is eager and hungry, something great can come out of it."