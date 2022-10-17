Mane backs Liverpool 'to get back to the top' after Man City victory

Sadio Mane is backing his former team-mates at Liverpool to “get back to the top” following a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Senegalese star left Anfield in the summer

Now watching on from Bavaria

Confident Reds will come good after slow start

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international brought a productive six-year spell at Anfield to a close in the summer when he completed a transfer to Bayern Munich. He is now following the Reds’ exploits from afar and, after seeing them make a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, was delighted to hear that they edged out the reigning Premier League champions in their latest outing – with Mohamed Salah on target once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mane, who scored himself on Sunday as Bayern thrashed Freiburg 5-0, told reporters when asked about goings on at Liverpool: “I’m very happy for the boys that they beat City. I couldn’t watch because we were on the bus. I have a lot of faith in the boys and the coach that they’ll get back to the top!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane claimed Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup crowns during his time on Merseyside – while hitting 120 goals in 269 appearances – and is hoping that Jurgen Klopp can mastermind more bids for major honours in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Victory over City has lifted the Reds into eighth spot, six points adrift of the top four and 14 behind leaders Arsenal with Premier League outings against West Ham and Nottingham Forest to come this week.