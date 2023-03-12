Manchester United vs Southampton : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United look to continue their winning streak at home when they host Southampton at the Theatre

After a shambolic 7-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United return to action at Old Trafford as they look to revive themselves from the routing at Anfield.

A positive for the Dutch manager could be his team’s record at Old Trafford with the Red Devils being unbeaten at the Theatre in their previous 20 encounters in all competitions.

Although the loss at Merseyside might have ruled United from finishing as Champions of England, Ten Hag would be hoping to see United finish second or third. With multiple clubs failing to break the fortress of Manchester, the Red Devils would look to produce another magical performance at the Theatre.

Unlike their foes from the night, Southampton enters the contest after a hard-fought victory against Leicester City lifting the Saints off the bottom of the table.

Although Bournemouth’s win against Liverpool saw Southampton being dropped to the foot of the table, the English club could reach safety once again with a win at Old Trafford.

The biggest positive for a struggling Saints outfit would be their record playing away from St Mary Stadium. Ruben Selles’ men have accumulated 12 points on the road and could produce an upset against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Southampton confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Sancho; Rashford

Southampton XI (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Erik Ten Hag's men face Real Betis next in the reverse fixture of the Europa League on the 16th of March as they look to build on their lead of 4-1. The Red Devils then welcome Fulham on the 19th of March in the FA Cup Quarterfinals before facing Newcastle United in the Premier League on the 2nd of April.