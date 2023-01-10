Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United will look for a comfortable win over League One Charlton Athletic in the Quarter-Finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night

Manchester United will aim to stretch their winning run to eight games and progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals when they host League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

These two sides are separated by 52 places in the football pyramid, and Manchester United have been in fine form of late and will likely secure a safe passage to Wembley.The Red Devils have not won a major silverware since Jose Mourinho's side lifted the Europa League trophy in 2017.

They will be eager to snap that drought as Erik ten Hag’s looks to mark his first season in charge at Old Trafford with a trophy win.

While the Red Devils are still active on many fronts, including Europa League and the FA Cup and Premier League, the League Cup probably represents their best chance to do so this season.

Manchester City, who have dominated this cup competition in recent years, and a resurgent Newcastle United remain in contention.

But Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been already dumped out, and while Charlton must be respected given their upset win over Brighton in the last round, few would argue that this looks to be a favourable draw for the hosts.

The Addicks currently sit 12th in the third tier and are once again in limbo off the pitch under the much-scrutinised ownership of US-Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, come into this game after eliminating fellow Premier League side Everton out of the FA Cup on Friday night, where they comfortably won 3-1. They beat Burnley 2-0 in the last round of the League Cup to set up this quarter-final with Charlton, and Erik Ten Hag is steadily and systematically working his magic to the glory days back at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): Butland; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Martial, Garnacho

Charlton Athletic XI (5-4-1): MacGillivray; Clare, Ness, Lavelle, Inniss, Sessegnon; Rak-Sakyi, Dobson, Morgan, Blackett-Taylor; Stockley

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic LIVE updates

Manchester United upcoming fixtures

Erik ten Hag may decide to rest some of his key players here, with an eye on this weekends trip to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as they look to keep their momentum going on for sustained top-four, or dare we say, title-push, in the league.

They will then make the trip to the Emirates to take on league leaders Arsenal to put a stop on the busy festive period. Man United will also seek to bolster their squad for the second half of the season as we approach the halfway point of the January transfer window.