Why Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG failed in pursuit of new Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane - explained

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were all keen to get Harry Kane but failed in their pursuit.

Ten Hag wanted Kane

Madrid viewed Kane as a replacement for Benzema

PSG also wanted to get the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? A host of European clubs were vying for the signature of Kane before Bayern Munich finally signed the England international for £100 million ($127m).

WHY DID THE THREE CLUBS FAIL TO SIGN KANE? According to The Athletic, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag remains a huge admirer of the 30-year-old and the striker was a top priority for the club. However, Tottenham were not eager to sell the player to a direct rival and hence instead of being persistent with a tough negotiator like Daniel Levy they shifted focus on other targets and ultimately got Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72 million ($92m) deal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid wanted Kane to replace Karim Benzema who left for Al-Ittihad early in the summer. Carlo Ancelotti also insisted on getting the forward during a meeting with club president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez. However, they feared that Levy would demand €150million (£129m; $164m), an amount they would not be able to spend on him. Nonetheless, they still went ahead to submit a low offer to test Tottenham's resolve but soon understood that the Premier League outfit would play hardball to let him go.

PSG also made an attempt to sign Kane but the player himself was not keen on a move to the French capital as he had doubts about the club itself.

WHAT'S NEXT: Kane wants to hit the ground running in Germany and might feature against RB Leipzig on Saturday's DFL Super Cup Clash.