Manchester United eye head start in Harry Kane race! Red Devils set to move swiftly in bid to secure Tottenham's talismanic striker

Peter McVitie
Harry Kane 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedH. KaneTransfersTottenham HotspurPremier League

Manchester United plan on making a bid for Harry Kane as soon as possible to boost their chances of signing the Tottenham striker this summer.

  • United to swoop in with Kane bid
  • Red Devils want head start in race
  • Napoli star Osimhen also an option

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils want to make negotiations with Spurs smooth by getting their offer in early, according to The Guardian. United are aware that they face a tough battle in convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to let their talisman leave for Old Trafford, especially amid a disappointing season that has resulted in many fans calling for him to resign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in the market to sign a new striker and Kane has been their top target for some time. Victor Osimhen was also on the club's list of targets, but the Nigerian forward is said to be too expensive at around £130 million ($161m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: United will also aim to strengthen in midfield this summer and are still in the market to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. It has been reported they are to make a £55m ($68m) offer for the England international.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

20230506 Harry Kane(C)Getty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23GettyHarry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's team take on Chelsea on Thursday in their penultimate Premier League match of the season.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 11%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
734834 Votes

Editors' Picks