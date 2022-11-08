Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV in the UK and U.S and India

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium for a blockbuster third round fixture in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, two points behind leaders Arsenal whereas the Blues head into this fixture off the back of a derby defeat against the Gunners.

Graham Potter has his work cut out against Pep Guardiola's team who have been in excellent form in all competitions this season. While Chelsea managed to get out of the Champions League group stage, they are languishing in seventh place in the league standings and it will be an boost for the London club if they can halt City's progress in the midweek fixture.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Chelsea Date: November 9, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Nov 10) Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Man City vs Chelsea can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Carabao Cup game between Man City and Chelsea is being telecast on Sky Sports the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the Carabao Cup game between Man City and Chelsea on the Voot Select.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola could be without prolific striker Erling Haaland for their Carabao Cup third round clash against Chelsea. The Norway international picked up an injury in the game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and has not featured since then. Injured full-back Kyle Walker also remains unavailable.

Kalvin Phillips, who had been a long-term absentee, is likely to be on the bench. Joao Cancelo was sent off in City's previous outing and will serve his suspension in this fixture.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Chelsea squad and team news

Graham Potter has revealed that Jorginho has picked up an injury and will be a doubt to feature against Man City.

He is the latest addition to the Blues' injury list that already includes N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Gallagher, Zakaria, Kovacic; Sterling, Broja, Pulisic