Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Lineups and LIVE updates

After a tempestuous week of the field, Manchester City returns to Premier League action when they cross swords with Aston Villa at the Etihad.

Manchester City has had one of the most disastrous weeks in their 143-year club history. After dropping points against Tottenham Hotspurs’, the Sky Blues were charged with over 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

And the drama off the pitch could affect the Cityzens’ morale and could reflect in their performances. Although a win against Aston Villa at home could serve as the perfect reply to everyone doubting Pep Guardiola’s legacy at Manchester.

If City is proven guilty of the charges they could be docked points this summer and Guardiola would look to accumulate maximum points if they are sanctioned a deduction.

And with the Gunners dropping points against Brentford, City has a magnificent opportunity to turn the Premier League table on its head.

While former Arsenal manager Unai Emery could hand his previous team a major boost if Aston Villa defeats Man City. The Spanish manager has showcased his class since handling the reigns of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The Claret and Blues’ have been undefeated away from home in their previous three fixtures defeating Brighton, Spurs, and Southampton on their way.

The last time Villa met City Emery’s men were able to hold the reigning champions to a draw, a result they would want to replicate if not better.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa probable line-ups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

The Sky Blues travel to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal next on the 16th of February before traveling to the City Ground to lock horns with Nottingham Forest on the 18th of February.

Pep Guardiola’s men then travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on the 23rd of February.