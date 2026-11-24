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Manchester City played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against SSC Napoli at the Etihad Stadium as Rayan Cherki's late equaliser saved a point for the hosts. Despite dominating possession, City trailed twice in a pulsating second half before eventually sharing the spoils in this Champions League encounter.

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Manchester City and SSC Napoli delivered a high-octane second half at the Etihad Stadium, finishing in a 2-2 draw after a scoreless opening 45 minutes. City controlled 63% of the ball and completed 610 passes, but they struggled to contain Napoli's clinical counter-attacks. The visitors broke the deadlock through Rasmus Hoejlund in the 55th minute, forcing Enzo Maresca's side to chase the game under significant pressure.

The match exploded into life in the final quarter. Ayyoub Bouaddi equalised for City in the 67th minute, only for Noa Lang to restore Napoli's lead ten minutes later. With time running out, Rayan Cherki found the net in the 86th minute to ensure City maintained their unbeaten run at home in the competition. While City dominated the shot count 18 to 9, their defensive vulnerability against direct transitions remained a concern throughout the evening.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

The Italian goalkeeper made just one save and was unable to prevent either of Napoli's strikes, both of which were high-quality finishes. He was largely a spectator during City's long spells of possession, though his distribution helped initiate play from the back against a disciplined Napoli block.

Marc Guehi - 5/10

A difficult evening for the centre-back, who was cautioned in the 81st minute for a cynical foul. He struggled with the physical presence of Hoejlund and was part of a backline that looked exposed during Napoli's four recorded counter-attacks. He contributed to the 10 clearances made by the team but lacked his usual composure.

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Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Deployed in a defensive role, Nunes was active in the build-up phase, helping City maintain their high possession statistics. However, he struggled at times with the pace of Noa Lang on the break and was unable to provide the necessary defensive cover when Napoli transitioned quickly through the midfield.

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Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

The youngster showed flashes of his technical ability and was trusted to help cycle possession in a game where City completed nearly 610 passes. While he showed tactical discipline, he was occasionally bypassed during the high-speed exchanges that led to Napoli's second-half goals.

Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Gvardiol was heavily involved in City's attacking play as they searched for openings, but he was caught out of position for Lang's goal. His defensive metrics were average on a night where City's backline was frequently asked to defend in large spaces.

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Midfield

Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

Fernandez dictated the tempo for 63 minutes before being replaced by Iliman Ndiaye. He was central to City's 1.41 xG creation, recycling the ball effectively, though he lacked the killer pass to break down Napoli's stubborn defensive structure which recorded 42 clearances.

Allan - 5/10

The midfielder lasted only 55 minutes before being substituted for Jeremy Doku. During his time on the pitch, he struggled to impose himself physically on the Napoli midfield, losing out in key duels that allowed the visitors to launch their most dangerous attacks.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi - 8/10

The standout performer in the City midfield, Bouaddi scored a vital equaliser in the 67th minute. He showed excellent timing to arrive in the box and finish, rewarding City's territorial dominance. He was a constant threat between the lines until his late substitution.

Eliesse Anderson - 6/10

Anderson worked hard in the engine room and was involved in the build-up for several of City's 18 total shots. He provided energy and cover, though his impact in the final third was limited by Napoli's deep-lying defensive shape.

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Attack

Rayan Cherki - 8/10

The hero of the night for Manchester City. Cherki showed great individual quality to score the 86th-minute equaliser that rescued a point. Beyond the goal, he was City's most creative spark, frequently demanding the ball and attempting to unpick the Napoli defence.

Erling Haaland - 6/10

A frustrating night for the captain, who was starved of clear-cut chances despite City's 34 crosses. He was closely marked by Rrahmani and Beukema all evening and failed to add to his Champions League tally, though his movement created the space for Cherki's late strike.

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Substitutes & Manager

Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Came on in the 55th minute and immediately injected pace into the attack. He provided the assist for Bouaddi’s goal just 12 minutes after entering the fray, vindicating the manager's decision to change the system early in the second half.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7/10

Introduced in the 63rd minute, Ndiaye was instrumental in the late comeback. He provided the crucial assist for Rayan Cherki's equaliser in the 86th minute, showing great vision under pressure.

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Enzo Maresca - 6/10

Maresca's substitutions were effective, with both Doku and Ndiaye providing assists. However, his starting tactical setup struggled to contain Napoli's transitions, and a 2-2 draw at home against a side with lower possession will be viewed as a missed opportunity to secure three points.