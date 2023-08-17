Manchester City hijack Brighton's bid for Valentin Barco with superior offer for Boca Juniors hero

Manchester City are reportedly winning the race with Brighton to sign Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco after submitting a 'superior' offer.

  • Brighton seek to sign Boca Juniors' Barco
  • Man City join race to recruit left-back
  • English champions winning transfer battle

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton looked to be leading the way to sign Boca Juniors talent Barco but it appears that City have stolen a march on them. Now, reports suggest Pep Guardiola's men have submitted a 'superior' offer to the Seagulls' bid for the left-back and the deal is at an 'advanced' stage. The report adds City would allow the 19-year-old, who played 17 times last season, to stay at Boca Juniors initially and play in the Copa Libertadores.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City do not have a great deal of left-back options at the club. Nathan Ake is predominantly a centre-back but can play in that position, Rico Lewis favours the right-back spot but can be used on the opposite flank, too, and Sergio Gomez is another option. However, after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer, and with versatile full-back Joao Cancelo linked with a move away, City could do with more depth at left-back.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton, on the other hand, have Pervis Estupinan as their first-choice left-back but, other than Under-21 options, the Seagulls don't have many alternatives to the Ecuadorian international.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Boca Juniors will accept the proposals submitted by either City or Brighton.

