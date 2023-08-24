Riyad Mahrez's replacement is here! Manchester City confirm arrival of Jeremy Doku as Belgian forward completes €65m move from Rennes

Manchester City have announced the signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku after agreeing a €65 million (£56m/$70m) fee with Rennes.

Man City announce Doku signing

Winger completes €65m move from Rennes

Belgium international replaces Mahrez

WHAT HAPPENED? Doku joins the Premier League champions on a five-year contract from Ligue 1 side Rennes, with whom he scored 10 goals and contributed 12 assists in three seasons across all competitions. The winger is City's third signing of the summer, after midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku has been signed to fill the boots of Riyad Mahrez, who left City to join Saudi side Al-Ahli after five silverware-laden years at the Etihad Stadium. His arrival could spell bad news for Cole Palmer, who has made a strong start to the season but is set to face reduced playing time after featuring very little in City's run to the treble.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family," Doku told City's official website. "I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that. Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy."

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Manchester City

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The champions visit Sheffield United on Sunday but will be without Pep Guardiola on the sidelines as the Catalan recovers from back surgery.