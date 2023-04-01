Man City condemn 'hateful chanting' from home fans during Liverpool thrashing

Manchester City say they are "disappointed" by chants aimed by home supporters towards Liverpool fans during the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Home fans chanted "always the victim"

City say they will work to eradicate "hateful chanting"

Liverpool declined to comment

WHAT HAPPENED? A section of home supporters chanted "always the victim, it's never your fault" at rival Liverpool fans during the first of City's 4-1 win at the Etihad.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement issued by Manchester City shortly after the final whistle said: "Manchester City FC are disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during today's game.

"We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporters groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool declined to comment on the incident, but have previously offered their own commitment to stamp out hateful chanting, particularly in fixtures against Manchester United, where songs referencing the Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies have been routinely heard in years gone by.

There have also been numerous incidents in recent games against City, with complaints made by both clubs after the league meeting at Anfield in October, relating to chanting, vandalism and coin-throwing.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY AND LIVERPOOL? City are not in action until next Saturday, when they travel to Southampton, while Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.