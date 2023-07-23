'I feared the worst' - Man Utd winger Amad Diallo gives injury update after being spotted on crutches following Arsenal friendly

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has provided an injury update after being seen on crutches following a friendly clash with Arsenal.

Amad Diallo sustains injury against Arsenal

Spotted on crutches post-match

Amad reassures fans about injury severity

WHAT HAPPENED? During Manchester United's 2-0 win against Arsenal in New York, young winger Amad Diallo suffered an injury after a strong challenge from the Gunners' new signing Jurrien Timber. The impact of the tackle left Amad on crutches after the match, raising concerns about his fitness for the upcoming season.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Amad took to Instagram to allay fears he could be facing a long spell out, and captioned his post: "I feared the worst, ALHAMDOULILAH nothing serious 🙌🏾 back soon Inch’ALLAH."

THE GOSSIP: Amad's future is still up in the air as his place in the squad is uncertain with the winger facing a lot of competition from the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

WHAT NEXT? United next face off against League Two side Wrexham AFC as they continue their pre-season tour of the United States. However, Amad may face a race against time to be fit for Wednesday's fixture.