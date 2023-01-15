Man Utd confirm Weghorst shirt number as Burnley loanee follows in Fellaini's footsteps

Manchester United have revealed the shirt number of new signing Wout Weghorst, who follows in the footsteps of a certain Belgian midfielder.

Weghorst handed no.27 shirt

Previously won by Fellaini

Could be in line to make United debut

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch forward has been handed the no.27 shirt previously worn by Marouane Fellaini between 2013 and 2019, and which was recently donned by Alex Telles, who is currently on loan at Sevilla. Weghorst, for his part, has never worn the no.27 in his career, with his most frequent allocation being the no.9, which he held at Emmen, Wolsburg, AZ Alkmaar and Burnley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His recent squad number announcement suggests Weghorst is available for selection for United's upcoming Premier League fixtures, although Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag is yet to confirm whether he will draft the Dutchman into his team. The 30-year-old was in attendance for his new side's derby day victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday, and will undoubtedly be raring to get on the pitch himself.

DID YOU KNOW? Gary Neville was the club's first-ever no.27 after squad numbers were introduced, which he wore between 1992 and 1994 before moving on to his more recognised no.2 shirt.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? United take on Crystal Palace in the league on Wednesday, which could offer the Dutch forward his first taste of Premier League action since his last appearance for Burnley back in May 2021.