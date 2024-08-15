How to watch today's Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Old Trafford will host the opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League season, as Manchester United play Fulham on Friday.

Erik ten Hag's charges kicked off their season with a FA Community Shield final loss to cross-city rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils will aim to improve on a poor season last time out.

On the other hand, Fulham will also be looking to elevate their performance after a 13th-placed league finish last term.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on fubo, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network and UNIVERSO.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Injury woes have struck early for Ten Hag as big money signing Leny Yaro is sidelined with a foot injury sustained during pre-season, with the company of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof in the treatment room.

And while Harry Maguire remains a fitness doubt, former Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could be called into action in the back four.

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee should feature in the absence of injury stricken Rasmus Hojlund, with either Jadon Sancho or captain Bruno Fernandes deployed as a false nine.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez, Evans, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Collyer, Gore, Mejbri Forwards: Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley

Fulham team news

Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz will need to step into big shoes following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, joined by former United man Andreas Pereira and summer signing Emile Smith Rowe in midfield.

Fellow new signing Jorge Cuenca may not get the nod in the XI, so Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey are likely to form the central defensive pair at Old Trafford.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson, Mbabu Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield, Vinicius

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Fulham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2024 Manchester United 1-2 Fulham Premier League November 4, 2023 Fulham 0-1 Manchester United Premier League May 28, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Fulham Premier League March 19, 2023 Manchester United 3-1 Fulham FA Cup November 13, 2022 Fulham 1-2 Manchester United Premier League

