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Manchester United have opened discussions to explore a January transfer for Fulham captain Calvin Bassey as they look to rescue their faltering Premier League campaign. With Mauricio Pochettino’s side languishing in the relegation zone, the club are preparing for a busy winter window across multiple positions - even as Bassey negotiates his own future in west London.

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United target Bassey to fix defensive crisis

United have initiated talks to understand the conditions of a potential January deal for Bassey, according to The Athletic. The Cottagers' skipper has emerged as a leading candidate to bolster a backline that has struggled badly this term.

United shipped another four goals against Liverpool last weekend, leaving only Crystal Palace with a worse defensive record in the Premier League. Sitting 19th in the table after 11 games, the club plan to back manager Pochettino heavily when the winter transfer window opens.

While Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Brentford’s Nathan Collins are also on United's shortlist, Bassey is now a primary focus. His current deal at Craven Cottage expires in the summer, though Fulham hold an option to extend it by 12 months.

Bassey speaks out on his Fulham future

Prising Bassey away from west London will not be straightforward, as Fulham are actively negotiating a new contract with their captain. The former Rangers defender underlined his value on Saturday afternoon, delivering another fine display as Fulham held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

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Asked about his future after the final whistle, Bassey admitted he is keen to resolve his contract situation soon while praising his current environment.

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"Of course [it is something we want to get done quickly]," Bassey told TNT Sports. "We are negotiating, we are still talking. It’s an amazing place to be, I have settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. It’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations."

Pochettino plans wider January squad overhaul

Securing a new centre-half is only one piece of United's winter recruitment drive. Pochettino is also set to be backed in the market for a left-back and a striker as he attempts to drag the club away from the bottom three.

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At left-back, Sporting CP's Maxi Araujo has been identified as one potential option. Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde is also open to a switch, having seen his first-team prospects in Spain fail to improve since the summer.

Finding a new forward may prove trickier, however. The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are not expected to pursue Monaco and USA striker Folarin Balogun, while previous target Dominic Calvert-Lewin is off the market after signing a new contract with Leeds United.

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What's next for United and Bassey?

Despite Fulham's ongoing efforts to tie their captain down to fresh terms, United remain hopeful of luring Bassey away from west London in January. Much will depend on how negotiations progress at Craven Cottage over the coming weeks. With the winter window fast approaching, Pochettino and the club's hierarchy must move quickly to finalise their targets.