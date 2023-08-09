Man Utd in talks to sign Benjamin Pavard as Bayern Munich star emerges as potential replacement for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, who has emerged as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

WHAT HAPPENED? United centre-back Maguire is close to joining West Ham after the two clubs reportedly reached an agreement in principle for him to move to the London Stadium for £30 million ($38.2m). Bayern right-back Pavard is understood to be keen on leaving the Bundesliga outfit as he has no intention of renewing his contract that expires in 2024. Now, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, 'concrete' talks with the Red Devils and the 27-year-old, who can also play at centre-back, are underway and manager Erik ten Hag is keen on recruiting him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are reportedly keen to get Maguire off their books and recoup some of the £80m ($101.9m) they paid Leicester City in 2019 - a world-record fee for a defender. French World Cup winner Pavard would give the Red Devils a versatile defensive option as a replacement.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With just one year left on his contract, United may be able to secure Pavard's services on a cut-price deal. However, if Bayern sign Harry Kane this summer, the German giants may want to get a larger fee for the Frenchman.

WHAT NEXT? United kickstart their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday, August 14, but it remains to be seen if Pavard will join the club by then or if Maguire's exit will be confirmed.