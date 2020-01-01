Man Utd remain in talks with Gomes & Chong as Solskjaer’s seeks to keep potential at Old Trafford

Two highly-rated academy graduates are approaching the end of their respective contracts, but discussions regarding extensions are ongoing

remain in talks over new contracts for Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

Two exciting academy graduates are approaching the end of their respective deals at Old Trafford.

If no fresh terms are agreed, then both will be free to move on over the summer.

Speculation has already surfaced regarding possible landing spots, with Netherlands U21 international winger Chong said to be interesting Serie A giants Juventus and Inter.

United are understandably keen to avoid seeing such potential slip their net.

The clock is ticking on discussions with Gomes and Chong, but Solskjaer remains optimistic regarding the Red Devils’ chances of convincing both to stay put.

He told reporters when asked for an update on a long-running saga: “Well we're still in talks with them.”

The United boss added, with Gomes and Chong having figured in an Under-19s fixture against on Wednesday rather than forming part of the senior fold for a last-32 encounter a day later: “Tahith scored [in a 2-0 win].

“He'd rather play a game than sit in the stands here. He's just making sure that he's ready when he gets a chance.

“He played really well against Wolverhampton in the and I'm very pleased with him.

“The boys have got a great attitude. They're absolutely top-class boys and we're doing what we can to keep them because in a few years we can see them becoming very, very good players.”

Solskjaer handed a senior debut to Chong in an FA Cup clash with Reading last season, while Gomes made his bow under Jose Mourinho at just 16 years of age.

They could come into contention for more minutes in a Premier League meeting with Watford on Sunday, with United ready to shuffle their pack again during a busy period.

“Well, of course, with team selection you've got to maybe rotate in Europe like we've done,” Solskjaer added.

“Maybe go back to what we were against this week. We played three games in a week here.

“I feel with Bruno [Fernandes] coming in and Odion [Ighalo] coming in we'll get more goals in the team. That's been lacking. The games we've lost - West Ham, , Palace, Bournemouth - we've had chances but we haven't scored goals.

“And you can definitely see that Bruno gives us another dimension.”