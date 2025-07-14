Man Utd being SUED by injury-plagued former player over 'clinical negligence' related to 'medical advice'

Manchester United have reportedly been sued by former player Axel Tuanzebe over "clinical negligence" that contributed to his injury struggles.

Tuanzebe is a product of the Red Devils' fabled academy system. He joined the club at the age of eight and captained them at every youth level, before making his senior debut in January 2017 and going on to make 37 competitive appearances.

More minutes were picked up during loan spells at Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City, but fitness problems hampered his progress. The DR Congo international puts those issues down to questionable “medical advice”.

According to The Telegraph, Tuanzebe has “lodged a legal claim at the High Court”. Lawyers working on behalf of the 27-year-old have declined to comment on the case, which comes some two years after the defender left Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

Tuanzebe joined Ipswich in 2023, becoming their first choice right-back and helping to earn promotion into the Premier League. He left Portman Road as a free agent on the back of relegation, when his contract expired, and has since linked up with top-flight new boys Burnley.

Tuanzebe’s injury struggles started when picking up a hip complaint ahead of a meeting with Liverpool in October 2019. Another knock suffered in a Carabao Cup clash with Colchester sidelined him for the rest of that season.

A foot injury kept him out at the start of the following campaign, with another lengthy spell on the treatment table endured at the start of the 2022-23 season. His fortunes improved after joining Ipswich, but he did suffer a freak injury there in October 2024 when requiring surgery to save a thumb that he cut badly while doing washing-up.