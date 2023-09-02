New Man Utd signing Sofyan Amrabat given warning about the Premier League by Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand advised Manchester United's new signing Sofyan Amrabat to adapt to the Premier League as early as possible.

Ferdinand's warning for Amrabat

Told to adapt to the Premier League soon

Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils finally managed to secure the signing of the Moroccan international on a loan deal from Fiorentina on the transfer deadline day. While the club are paying a €10 million (£9m/$11m) loan fee for Amrabat's services this season, they will have the option to make the move permanent next summer for €25m (£21m/$27m).

Former United star Rio Ferdinand warned the midfielder that he needs to get used to the pace of the Premier League, which he says is higher than Serie A. The ex-England international also suggested that Casemiro could guide Amrabat by sharing experiences from his first season at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: "All players need to adapt and if he can do that quickly I think he’ll be fine. The game is quicker than Serie A, definitely. He’s an international footballer who played well on the international scene so hopefully, he’s got the common sense and concentration to be able to make sure he’s right.

"I think someone like Casemiro with his experience of last year missing a few games because of his ill-discipline here and there and maybe naivety towards the league he might be able to give him a point in the right direction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Italy since he starred for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup last year. Amrabat appeared in 49 matches for Fiorentina last season in all competitions where he provided one assist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Manchester United will be next seen in action on Sunday in the Premier League against Arsenal.