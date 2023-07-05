Man Utd reveal Mason Mount's new shirt number as Alejandro Garnacho is snubbed for role as Cristiano Ronaldo's successor

Mason Mount has been officially unveiled as the club's latest new signing and has been handed an iconic shirt number at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have confirmed new signing Mason Mount will wear the No.7 shirt at Old Trafford after completing his £60 million ($76m) move from Chelsea. The Red Devils had considered handing the famous number to Alejandro Garnacho, but it's Mount who will take it on and follow in the foosteps of legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Bryan Robson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The No.7 shirt at Manchester United has been vacant since Ronaldo departed for Saudi side Al-Nassr in January, but now has a new owner. United fans will be hoping that Mount can live up to expectations and deliver in one of the most famous shirts in world football. Many big names have found it hard to impress in the iconic No.7 at Old Trafford, most recently Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Alexis Sanchez.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount wore the No.19 at Stamford Bridge but has worn the 7 previously in his career. The midfielder has used the number while playing for England and also as a youngster, featuring for Chelsea's Under-23 side during the 2016-17 season.

WHAT NEXT? Mount will now link up with his new team-mates and will hope to make his Premier League debut for his new club when Manchester United take on Wolves on the opening weekend of the new season.