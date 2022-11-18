Cristiano Ronaldo
Man Utd 'initiate appropriate steps' in response to Ronaldo interview
James Hunsley
14:46 GMT+3 18/11/2022
WHAT THEY SAID: A club statement on Friday read: "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.
"We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."
More to follow shortly...
