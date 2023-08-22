Sheikh Jassim has reportedly won the race to takeover at Manchester United ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Takeover has been slow process

Sheikh Jassim now set to complete purchase

Glazers will not retain any stake in United

WHAT HAPPENED? The saga has dragged on for months since the club was first put up for sale back in November. However, according to The Sun, the Qatari royal is poised to purchase the Red Devils for around £6 billion ($7.9bn). The report claims a date has been set for Jassim to take control, with the much-maligned Glazer family not being permitted to retain a stake in the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe, a British billionaire, had been the Qatari bid's main rival, though it's believed that his proposal would have included the Glazers continuing to have shares in the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Instead, Jassim will be completing a full takeover of United. It is said that he intends to invest in the club's stadium and infrastructure, while continuing to improve the first-team playing squads.

WHAT NEXT? An announcement of the takeover could be made as early as next month as United enter what they hope will be a successful new era.