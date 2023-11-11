Back in the hunt! Man Utd given renewed hope of signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe with Sir Jim Ratcliffe edging closer to arrival

Manchester United are reportedly back in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe with Sir Jim Ratcliffe edging closer to arrival.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward has refused to sign an extension with the reigning Ligue 1 champions and it is believed that he has also agreed to forego a €100 million (£87m) loyalty bonus to force his way out of Parc des Princes. With Ratcliffe on the verge of completing his takeover of a 25 per cent stake, United are poised to compete for Mbappe in the summer, reported Football Insider.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City and Chelsea are also financially capable of pulling off the deal which would see the 2018 World Cup winner head to English shores. Meanwhile, there have been reports in Spain which claim Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Mbappe as he would be almost 26 years old by the time he joined Madrid and would also demand at least €20 million per year along with a huge signing bonus that could disrupt the wage structure at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will be back in action with PSG against Reims on Saturday in a Ligue 1 encounter while United will take on Luton Town in the Premier League.