Man Utd handed fresh injury blow as Patrick Dorgu withdraws from Denmark squad

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Manchester United's preparations for the dawn of a new era have been disrupted by a fresh injury concern involving Patrick Dorgu. The versatile youngster has been forced to pull out of the Denmark squad and return to Carrington for urgent assessment.

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Setback for United's versatile star

Manchester United are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Dorgu after the 22-year-old withdrew from international duty. The promising left-sided player has been sent back to the club's training base following a failed fitness test with the Danish national team, cutting short his participation in the current Nations League window.

Dorgu had only recently returned to action for the Red Devils, featuring in the dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa last Sunday. That appearance followed a lengthy spell on the sidelines caused by a hamstring problem sustained during a clash with Wales back in September.

Danish medical update on Dorgu

Denmark's team doctor, Morten Boesen, confirmed the news on Friday, explaining that the player was not meeting the necessary physical benchmarks. Dorgu has made seven appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

'We have carried out a series of tests on Dorgu, and he has not performed well enough to be ready to play in the two matches,' the doctor revealed. 'He needs further recovery time after his injury, so we are sending him home for additional rehabilitation.'

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Pochettino takes the reins

While United deal with Dorgu's fitness, Mauricio Pochettino was officially unveiled as the club's new head coach on Friday. The Argentine replaces Michael Carrick and will formally take charge of the team after completing his final duties with the United States national team, which include matches against Haiti on November 14 and 17.

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Pochettino's debut in the United dugout is scheduled for a high-stakes trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on November 22. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss was visibly moved during his final US-based press conference, reflecting on the magnitude of the opportunity presented to him by the Premier League giants despite his recent commitments elsewhere.

An emotional move for the Argentine

'It's difficult to talk now. I'm a very emotional guy. It's a very sad decision,' Pochettino told reporters as he prepared to leave his current post. Despite the difficult timing, the manager made it clear that the chance to lead a club of United's stature was one he simply could not ignore as he looks to fulfil his professional ambitions in England.

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The manager added: 'But we are professionals and we are trying to make our dreams come true. I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren't too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it's difficult to turn down.'