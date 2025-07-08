Man Utd offered extraordinary deal for 145-goal Premier League legend as Ruben Amorim aims to fix problem position

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Premier League title winner Jamie Vardy as a free agent.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Leicester City legend finds himself without a club after bringing a 13-year stint with the Foxes to a close. Ex-England international Vardy, who scored 145 Premier League goals for the Foxes, has no intention of hanging up his boots at 38 years of age.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has seen various landing spots speculated on, from Wrexham to MLS, but could earn himself another contract in the English top-flight. It is being suggested that the evergreen frontman could even end up at Old Trafford.

DID YOU KNOW?

He is one of several experienced England strikers to have been run by the Red Devils, who find themselves in the market for more firepower after seeing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee fail to convince in the club's problematic No.9 berth.

The Athletic reports: “United have been offered the chance to sign several free agents, namely Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson. It is expected that United would only advance on these, if at all, towards the end of the window if they do not get any of their top targets.”

TELL ME MORE

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, but no deals have been done. They are also said to have their eye on ex-Juventus, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean.

The Athletic adds: “Since joining Fiorentina, Kean has developed into a true penalty-box striker. His 19 league goals last season trail only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui (25), with all but one coming from inside the area. He averaged six shots on target per 100 touches - the highest ratio in Serie A - underlining how he’s now been deployed to lurk with intent rather than drop deep and get involved with link-up play.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD?

Italy international Kean is now 25 years of age and more mature than he was when registering just four goals for Everton through 39 appearances - with only two of those efforts coming in the Premier League. United are ready to step up their efforts to get a goalscorer of his ilk on board.